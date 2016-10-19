The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
public debt
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Public debt pressure eases in Vietnam: Minister
Public debt will only rise by an estimated 9 percent this year compared to 15 percent last year.
Vietnam trying to rein in rising public debt: Finance minister
The government is refusing to raise the public debt ceiling in order to ensure financial security.
The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on
Rising public debt has forced the government to squeeze more out of revenue streams.
August 17, 2017 | 09:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese mega-cities scouring for mega-funding on infrastructure drive
Hanoi and Saigon are in need of billions to keep up with economic growth.
May 16, 2017 | 03:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets ambitious bond target of $11 billion for 2017
The government it looking more to the local debt market to finance its operations.
January 21, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s public debt exceeds ceiling, prime minister says
Public debt grew more than 18 percent a year on average during 2011-2015, much faster than the country's economic expansion.
January 07, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Vietnam's public debt increases nearly 15 times over past 15 years
Plunging oil prices have taken their toll on the government's coffers.
November 02, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC
The state budget will not be able to cover the country's transport needs.
November 01, 2016 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s public debt growing three times faster than GDP
The country is digging itself into an ever-increasing hole.
October 27, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Loans for Vietnam's state firms hit $67 billion
According to a new government report, $15.6 billion of that came from overseas.
October 25, 2016 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy
Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.
October 19, 2016 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese lawmakers deny debt ceiling increase, insist gov't control spending
The government wants to borrow more but the legislature is saying no.
October 19, 2016 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Soaring national debt puts increased pressure on Vietnam’s aging population
Debt-laden Vietnam will soon have to figure out how to pay for a rapidly growing number of old people.
October 14, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam government borrowing hits $16 billion in Jan-Sep
That was nearly twice the amount seen in the same period last year.
October 12, 2016 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Bond sales land Vietnam $367 million windfall
Long term bonds with high yields were snapped at the auction in Hanoi this week.
October 07, 2016 | 09:22 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter