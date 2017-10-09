The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
real estate
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Singapore’s CapitaLand bets big on Vietnam’s commercial property sector
A new $130 million fund will be used for an integrated development at a prime site in downtown Hanoi.
Vietnam's real estate agents offer huge Lunar New Year bonus
Real estate companies want to retain talented employees as the sector is facing labor shortages.
Mid-end condominium segment has explosive growth potential in Vietnam
Do Ngoc Olivier Dung affirms that mid-end condo segment has the most potential and will become the largest segment in the Vietnam property market.
February 01, 2018 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Vietnam orders banks to tighten lending in stock, real estate markets
Lenders should avoid 'risky areas' and instead prioritize the manufacturing sector, the State Bank said.
January 25, 2018 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Co-living and green: the latest trends to sweep Vietnam's real estate market
From co-living spaces to smart offices, these are the new trends that promise to change Vietnam's property market in 2018.
January 17, 2018 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Police search house of Da Nang's tycoon linked to land management violations
Questions over his involvement in land issues in the central city were first raised in 2013 and resurfaced this year.
December 21, 2017 | 10:47 pm GMT+7
Saigon scores high on global property growth index
Vietnam's economic powerhouse will be marching into the next decade with its property market on the rise.
December 08, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Experience a tree-covered sky villa in southern Saigon with the EverGreen Project
Each of the project's 98 Sky Villas will be covered in ferns and have a private swimming pool and gold-plated elevator.
November 22, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Why foreigners aren't buying houses in Vietnam
There's a wealth of expats and overseas Vietnamese interested in the real estate market, but red tape is putting them off.
November 05, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi's retail space occupancy rate hits five-year high
Vietnam is forecast to see more growth in the retail segment thanks to rising purchasing power.
October 17, 2017 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Las Vegas shooter used real estate investments to fund gambling, guns
Paddock's lucrative real estate ventures allowed him to buy tens of thousands of dollars' worth of rifles and bullets.
October 09, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Metro line sends land prices through the roof in downtown Saigon
Try and catch a ride on this real estate express train.
September 05, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7
Typical North Korean home goes on show in Seoul
An exhibition offering a glimpse of life in the capital of North Korea opens in Seoul with a replica of a middle-class home in Pyongyang where the property market is booming ...
September 03, 2017 | 09:46 am GMT+7
Red tape discourages foreign homebuyers in Vietnam
Only 750 foreigners have bought houses in Vietnam since the market was opened up to them two years ago.
August 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s debt-collecting agency seizes skyscraper to cover $308 million loan
The Saigon One Tower has been abandoned since the housing crisis hit the city in 2011.
August 22, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
