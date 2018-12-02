VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students 
 
 

Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students

Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students

By Nhung Nguyen, VNA   December 2, 2018 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
Dingy floors, broken doors and filthy walls are a daily horror show for many Vietnamese school students.

Tags:

Vietnam school toilet Vietnam school school toilet Vietnam students
 
View more

Hoi An offers a twirling experience like no other

Vietnamese thugs offer brazen excuses for assaulting flight attendant

Why Saigon’s waste segregation plan fails

Scientists research 'dimming sun' to fight climate change

 
go to top