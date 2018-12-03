The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Bike-sharing: a solution for Jakarta's air pollution problem?
27 2018
NASA's 'Insight' lands on Red Planet
27 2018
Vietnam beauty queen will dress in banh mi for national costume at new contest
27 2018
AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines
AFF highlights: Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at semi-final first leg match
AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines
By
VnExpress
December 3, 2018 | 07:57 am GMT+7
Two teams will meet for the second leg of the semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
AFF Cup 2018
AFF Cup Vietnam
AFF Cup
Vietnam football
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon
'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris
Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how
Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students
Reading:
AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World