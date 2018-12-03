VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
AFF highlights: Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at semi-final first leg match
 
 

AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines

AFF highlights: Vietnam win 2-1 at semifinal first leg match with Philippines

By VnExpress   December 3, 2018 | 07:57 am GMT+7
Two teams will meet for the second leg of the semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium

Tags:

Vietnam AFF Cup 2018 AFF Cup Vietnam AFF Cup Vietnam football
 
View more

Plastic found in endangered green sea turtle’s colon

'Yellow vest' protests turn violent in Paris

Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how

Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students

 
go to top