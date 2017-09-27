VnExpress International
Bali's rumbling volcano spurs more evacuations and travel warnings

By Reuters/Samantha Vadas    September 27, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Fears that a volcano could erupt imminently in Bali has prompted several countries to issue travel warnings, while Indonesian authorities race to evacuate tens of thousands of people living in the danger zone. 
