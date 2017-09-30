VnExpress International
The star-shaped lanterns that light up Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam

By Nguyen Bac   September 30, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Familes in Nam Dinh Province are busy crafting thousands of star-shaped lanterns that will be sold across the country. 
Tags: lantern moon festival nam dinh mid autumn festival Vietnam
 
