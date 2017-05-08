VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag lantern
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

A century back to Hanoi’s lantern festival

An exhibition has revived the old spirit as Vietnam counts down to the full moon on Wednesday night.

The star-shaped lanterns that light up Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam

Familes in Nam Dinh Province are busy crafting thousands of star-shaped lanterns that will be sold across the ...

Saigon lights up for Buddhist festival

Thousands of lanterns have been raised along a major waterway as temples in Ho Chi Minh City get ready for Vesak.
May 08, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
 
go to top