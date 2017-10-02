VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Pakistan's women truck drivers break cultural barriers

By Reuters   October 2, 2017 | 09:20 am GMT+7
Women are learning to drive 60-tonne trucks in Pakistan's Thar desert, hoping to earn life-changing wages in the country's largest open pit mine.
Tags: Pakistan women
 
View more

Dozens of homes swept away following dam breach in southern Vietnam

Ping-pong robot challenges Olympian in Tokyo

Disgruntled residents stop trucks from dumping rotten seafood in central Vietnam

For some Indonesians, relationship with loved one doesn't end at the grave

 
go to top