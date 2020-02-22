VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Antique motorbikes offer riveting conversation for Saigon coffee drinkers
 
 

Antique motorbikes offer riveting conversation for Saigon coffee drinkers

Antique motorbikes offer riveting conversation for Saigon coffee drinkers

By Hoang Thanh   February 22, 2020 | 12:52 pm GMT+7
A coffee shop with display of antique bikes has become a popular rendezvous for enthusiasts, providing both visual enjoyment and an interesting conversation topic.

Tags:

Ho Chi Minh City Saigon antique market destination motorbike
 
View more

Coronavirus fears: Vietnam cops use balloons for alcohol breath tests

Orange alert: farmers crushed as hailstorm destroys citrus crop

Give us this day our rescue bread: baked dragon fruit

A floating market in Tam Giang Lagoon opens before daybreak

 
go to top