Antique motorbikes offer riveting conversation for Saigon coffee drinkers Antique motorbikes offer riveting conversation for Saigon coffee drinkers

Antique motorbikes offer riveting conversation for Saigon coffee drinkers

By Hoang Thanh February 22, 2020 | 12:52 pm GMT+7

A coffee shop with display of antique bikes has become a popular rendezvous for enthusiasts, providing both visual enjoyment and an interesting conversation topic.