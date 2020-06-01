VnExpress International
Another large National Highway chunk collapses into local river

By Huy Phong, Thanh Huyen    June 1, 2020 | 09:18 am GMT+7
A 40 m long section of Highway 91, an arterial road in the Mekong Delta, has collapsed into the river in An Giang Province.

