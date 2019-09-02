VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Upstream dams, lack of rainfall upturn life in Mekong Delta
 
 

Absence of flood waters upturns life in Mekong Delta

Absence of flood waters upturns life in Mekong Delta

By Hoang Giang   September 2, 2019 | 08:26 am GMT+7
The skewed schedule of annual flooding that the Mekong Delta heavily depends on has negatively affected local cropping and fishing.

Tags:

Vietnam Mekong Delta Mekong River late flood lack of rainfall
 
View more

Catching red-clawed crabs before daybreak in Saigon

Midnight motorbike racing scares residents in downtown Hanoi

Short in physical stature, a couple nurtures a tall dream

Museum in Vietnam wildlife park preserves rare species

 
go to top