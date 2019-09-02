The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Absence of flood waters upturns life in Mekong Delta
By
Hoang Giang
September 2, 2019 | 08:26 am GMT+7
The skewed schedule of annual flooding that the Mekong Delta heavily depends on has negatively affected local cropping and fishing.
Vietnam
Mekong Delta
Mekong River
late flood
lack of rainfall
