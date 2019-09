Absence of flood waters upturns life in Mekong Delta Upstream dams, lack of rainfall upturn life in Mekong Delta

By Hoang Giang September 2, 2019 | 08:26 am GMT+7

The skewed schedule of annual flooding that the Mekong Delta heavily depends on has negatively affected local cropping and fishing.