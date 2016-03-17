The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Mekong River
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Mekong River researchers hope to find ways to make dams less damaging
The Mekong River's mainstream now has about 11 dams and more than 100 on its tributaries.
Floodwaters released by Chinese dam in Cambodia forces thousands to flee
Environmental groups have repeatedly warned that the project would have a costly impact on the Mekong River's ...
Floods immerse An Giang in breathtaking beauty
But Chinese dams threaten to dry up the watery spectacle forever.
November 26, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
Power-hungry Vietnam may now look to disastrous Lao dam projects
Vietnam’s new interest in buying power from Laos would encourage the latter to plow ahead with its dam-building spree.
September 27, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese farmers indignant as Mekong Delta prays for flood waters to arrive
Chinese hydropower dams on the Mekong River are taking a heavy toll on people living downstream.
August 15, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Chinese giant paper plant claims not a threat to Mekong river
In response to concerns about the possible environmental damage a $1.2 billion paper plant could do to the Mekong River, Chinese investors say they will use a high-tech treatment ...
June 24, 2016 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Lao PM makes first foreign visit to Vietnam
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is in Vietnam on his first foreign visit since his appointment from May 15 to 17, according to a statement posted on the Vietnamese ...
May 16, 2016 | 08:31 am GMT+7
Vietnam drinks dregs of China's water support in Southeast Asia
China's decision to open one of its reservoirs into the Mekong River to combat the drought which Southeast Asia is experiencing has sparked controversy between local authorities ...
March 17, 2016 | 06:15 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter