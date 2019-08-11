The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
Thanh Hoa residents use mosquito nets to catch king crickets
3 Aug 2019
Never too late to learn
3 Aug 2019
No snow is no problem for Vietnamese snowboarder
2 Aug 2019
A vendor with her campaign fights plastic bag blight
A vendor with her campaign fights plastic bag blight
A vendor with her campaign fights plastic bag blight
By
Chau Dong, Hoang Giang
August 11, 2019 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Tran Thi Bao Huong, a vegetable vendor in an alley of HCMC’s Binh Thanh District, has joined the fight against plastic bags.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Plastic waste
Hai Phong government office gives up one-time plastic products
HCMC restricts single-use plastic in government offices
Vietnam’s biggest bookstore chain to eschew plastic bags
See more
Tags:
Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City
reduce
reuse
plastic waste
plastic bags
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
When a man’s dreams take flight
Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day
People flock to temple for salvation during Ghost Month
Storm Wipha leaves hundreds of houses flooded in Hanoi
Reading:
A vendor with her campaign fights plastic bag blight
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives