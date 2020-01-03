VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
A new style to serve egg: grilling it on a bowl
 
 

A new style to serve egg: grilling it on a bowl

A new style to serve egg: grilling it on a bowl

By Bao Nguyen, Hoang Thanh   January 3, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Grilled quail eggs originated in central and southern Vietnam to become one of the most popular snacks in Hanoi.

Tags:

Vietnam snack Vietnam dish street food grilled quail eggs cuisine specialty
 
View more

Quang Tri ginger candy a distinctive Tet treat

Low Mekong Delta water levels shrink habitat of rare storks

A well with water so hot you can boil eggs in it

80-year-old on tricycle donates clothes to the needy

 
go to top