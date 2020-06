20 ways to relish huge purple-back flying squids in Saigon 20 ways to relish huge purple-back flying squids in Saigon

By Hien Duc June 1, 2020 | 08:20 pm GMT+7

A Saigon eatery serves imported purple-back flying squids of sizes rarely seen in Vietnam, weighing five to 20 kilograms, in 20 different dishes.