Two photos showcasing central Vietnam make Agora top 50

One photo was taken by Hanoi-based photographer Bui Quoc Ky, capturing the beauty of dawn at Nam Cuong sand dune in Phan Rang-Thap Cham, capital of Ninh Thuan Province in south-central Vietnam.

Given its proximity to famous tourist destinations like Nha Trang and Da Lat, Ninh Thuan is home to pristine beaches, coral reef caves and vestiges of the Champa Kingdom, underlining the province’s historical importance.

The remaining shot by Hanoi-based photographer Giang Khong depicts girls in ao dai (traditional Vietnamese dress) releasing floating candles on Nhu Y River in the popular tourist town of Hue.

"During the national holidays in Vietnam, it's a tradition for locals to release candles on the river to pray for health and peace," Khong said.

Beauty 2020, organized by Agora, the world’s largest free-to-use photo app, attracted over 18,000 entries. Contest results were announced Friday, with Spanish photographer Victor de Valles winning the $1,000 grand prize for his 'Free-diving Underwater Caves'.

Last March, an aerial shot of Da Nang’s famous Golden Bridge held up by two giant hands won Tran Tuan Viet Agora’s world best architecture photo of 2020 award.

Last month, a beautiful shot of water lilies on the Yen stream outside Hanoi taken by Tran Quang Quy brought home the $1,000 prize in Agora’s Spring 2020 photo contest.