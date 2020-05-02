​‘Golden Bridge’ shot wins top architecture photo prize for Vietnam

The aerial shot won the most votes from users of Agora, the world’s biggest free-to-use photo app Agora, giving Vietnamese photographer Tran Tuan Viet the $1,000 top prize.

Viet’s image was chosen from over 10,000 entries submitted for the contest organized by Agora, a global photography social network, the organizing board announced Friday.

The shot of Golden Bridge on Ba Na Hills in Da Nang wins most votes from users of Agora, the world’s biggest free-to use photo app. Photo by Tran Tuan Viet.

The photographer, a Ha Tinh Province native, gave details of his subject: "The Golden Bridge on Ba Na Hills in the central city of Da Nang has been built at around 1,400 meters above sea level. It is divided into eight spans (the longest one 20 m), with a total length of 148.6 m."

The impressive work of architecture has the unique characteristic of being held up by two giant concrete hands, representing the Mountain God’s hands," Viet said.

Other Vietnamese photographs selected as finalists in the competition, launched March 10, included shots of a low-income apartment in Hanoi's Hoang Mai District taken by photographer Nguyen Huu Thanh Hai, a floating restaurant on the iconic Huong (Perfume) River in the central town of Hue taken by Pham Huy Trung, and an aerial shot of Saigon by Cao Ky Nhan.

An aerial shot of Saigon's buildings reflected across water, taken by Cao Ky Nhan, was chosen among 50 finalists of the contest.

Designed by Vu Viet Anh, design principal at TA Landscape Architecture, the Golden Bridge opened to tourists in June 2018 and quickly grabbed the world’s attention, becoming one of the most popular subjects on Instagram, the world's top photo sharing network.

It was featured among the world's best travel photos of 2018 (CNN), the World's 100 Greatest Places (Time) and Pictures of the year 2018 (Reuters).