Southern Phu Quoc emerges as luxury destination

The conversion of the southern tip of Vietnam's largest island is drawing luxury travelers from all around the world and comparisons with the Maldives.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

With beautiful views of Bai Kem (Kem Beach), JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is considered one of the world’s most incredible five-star resorts. Besides its setting, it also boasts of services and a unique style that will satisfy even the most demanding luxury travelers.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay.

When they arrive, guests are often amazed at the imaginative and unique architectural style, which was conjured up by the famous architect, Bill Bensley.

To come up with such an innovative design, Bensley and his team first dreamed up Lamarck University, a fictional institution, and then imagined that the resort had repurposed its historical building. Everywhere they go in this resort, guests can easily imagine the students who once wandered around this tropical ‘campus’.

The expansive lobby resembles a library with leather-bound books from the days of yore. The reception desk is decorated with antique bells and other vintage touches. Along the corridors are displays of ‘vintage’ sportswear and ‘medals’ won by Lamarck’s alumni.

Every room has views of coconut trees, white sandy beaches and, of course, the deep blue sea. As they relax on their balconies, guests can feel a gentle breeze caress their faces, and at night they will hear the sound of waves lapping on the shore as they drift off to sleep.

In the Chemistry Bar next to the sea, where one can imagine the students of Lamarck memorizing the periodic table, guests can enjoy delicious concoctions, while in the elevator of the ‘mollusk faculty’, they can learn just how many oysters a person should have per day.

In all, the resort consists of 18 ‘faculties’ ranging from natural science to zoology, all of which add a unique and fun twist to this world-class resort.

During their sojourn at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, guests can also expect parties as flamboyant as those thrown by the Great Gatsby in the magnificent and opulent Pink Pearl Villa while enjoying culinary delights on a par with some of the world’s most celebrated Michelin star restaurants.

If they need to recharge their batteries, or realign mind, body and spirit, guests can enjoy a special body treatment at Chanterelle Spa by JW or join a yoga class on the beach. And there are many more fun activities, such as learning how to make traditional lanterns and cooking classes. They can take a trip around the island and go snorkeling.

Guests at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay can also experience the world’s longest cable car ride over the sea, which offers breathtaking views of the Phu Quoc archipelago, and takes them all the way to Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park.

Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

Situated next to JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is a stylish, modern condotel that is highly suitable for families and groups of young holidaymakers.

Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay.

The apartments have a cozy ambience and plenty of luxurious touches with gorgeous furniture, large glass window frames and spacious balconies that allow guests to feast their eyes on the magnificent Kem Beach. There’s also a 5,000 sq.m multilevel infinity pool that will take your breath away.

For those looking to stay in shape, there are yoga and rumba classes, and a state-of-the-art gym at the resort. Those seeking something a little more adventurous can go kayaking and waterskiing.

The resort also organizes special trips for visitors to An Thoi, home to many fishing communities, to check out how locals live. They can then enjoy the incredible Hon Thom cable car and the panoramic views before enjoying beach games and water sports at Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park.

When they return, they can enjoy a sumptuous, fresh seafood buffet right on the beach.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort is also situated in a unique location, Mui Ong Doi, where guests can view the sunrise and the sunset from the exact same spot. For many guests, this feature makes Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort a one of a kind place, and as a result many Vietnamese celebrities and influencers have made this their holiday home of choice.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.

It is no exaggeration to say that each villa in this resort is a mini resort unto itself. Each villa pays tribute to both the sea and forest. In the front guests will see the beach, while a dense forest is at the back. This is the ideal place to throw a party.

The water villas here will remind one of the deluxe villas you would find in the Maldives. Meanwhile, the picturesque villas on the cliff will make guests feel they are staying in a lush forest. The unique location combined with the sumptuous design of each villa has made this resort one of the hottest destinations in Southeast Asia.

The multi-level infinity pool, which is 300m long and spreads over 8,000sq.m, is a real highlight of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort since guests can soak in the water while soaking up the views of the sublime landscapes created by the verdant forest and the deep-blue sea and white, sandy shore.

To top it all off, the restaurants located right by the shore serve the most delicious fresh seafood, and dinner guests can step into the pool bar to drink a cool beer or refreshing cocktails. Or can simply relax in their villa, order room service and enjoy the stunning setting and superlative services of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.