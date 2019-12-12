Beaches among most Google searched destinations in Vietnam

An aerial view of Nhon Hai Beach, a popular tourist destination in Quy Nhon Town, Binh Dinh Province. Photo by Pham Huy Trung.

The search engine report released on Wednesday revealed the list of 10 most searched Vietnamese destinations this year, with famous beaches included as no surprise.

Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province was listed second among searches. The town is home to long sandy beaches and little-known islands dotted along the central coast.

Emerald waters add to Nha Trang’s allure. Photo by Shutterstock/minhdu.

Southern beach town Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province ranked seventh while coastal Quy Nhon in central Binh Dinh Province ranked eighth.

Fishing is Quy Nhon’s mainstay with locals often spotted flitting between coracle fishing vessels. The town, nestled between busy coastal hotspots Nha Trang and Hoi An, boasts broad stretches of beach untouched by the mass onslaught of tourism.

Quang Ngai in central Vietnam, home to My Khe Beach and Ly Son Island, rounded off the list. The war-torn province has yet to become a popular tourist attraction in Vietnam.

Phu Huu Ecological Tourist Site in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang was the most searched spot among Vietnamese netizens, though rather removed from the tourist map.

Industry insiders said they believe it was most searched because Vo Thanh Long, general director of the tourist site, was arrested and investigated for ‘fraud and appropriate properties’ crimes.

Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong claimed third spot. The town is much loved for its year-round cool climate, green pine forests, misty landscape, and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the French colonial era.

Misty enchantment of K’Long K’Lanh Pass that connects Da Lat with beach resort Nha Trang. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Quang Anh.

Ha Giang in Vietnam’s northern highlands, known for its spectacular scenery and narrow, twisting roads and mountain passes, ranked ninth.

The list also includes Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, Dai Lai Lake in northern Vinh Phuc Province and Ba Vi, a lesser-known destination to the northwest of Hanoi.

Notably, major tourist hotspots like Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam, the UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa, a highlands town in the northern mountains region, failed to receive a mention.