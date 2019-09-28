The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles
12 Sep 2019
Celebrating a towering symbol of Vietnam’s sovereignty
Celebrating a towering symbol of Vietnam’s sovereignty (edited, Hạnh đã xem)
Celebrating a towering symbol of Vietnam’s sovereignty
By
Hoang Huy, Thuy Ngan
September 28, 2019 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Nine years ago, in late September, the Lung Cu Flag Tower was inaugurated in the northernmost province of Ha Giang as a proud marker and symbol of the nation's sovereignty.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Ha Giang Province
Lung Cu flag tower
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
In a fairly tale restart, lovers reconnect after 50 years
A hostel that charges less than 10 cents a night
Fragrant grilled beef rolled in lolot leaf
Pilots’ vision affected as farmers burn straw near Hanoi airport
Reading:
Celebrating a towering symbol of Vietnam’s sovereignty
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives