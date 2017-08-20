Take a deep breath with the mermaids in Nha Trang

“We have to work our tails off in the peak season,” said Ngoc Thuy. “We have shows booked as far as Phu Quoc Island.” Every day they don their brightly colored fins, designed and hand tailored by themselves, and go diving for around 30 minutes.

Even for such a short show, the team needs to practice for hours. Le Xuan (left), a senior mermaid, has become an instructor. She helps choreograph the dance moves and trains her mermaids how to hold their breath and stay calm underwater.

To perfect their performance, the mermaids spend at least an hour a day practicing their routines outside of the tank. “To be a mermaid you need to be a good swimmer, of course, and have a great body and passion for the role,” Thuy said. “You also have to sacrifice your looks for the role.”

Thuy waits for her afternoon shift.

After two years as a mermaid, Thuy suffers from skin and hair problems, the result of spending too much time underwater. She is now on maternity leave, but still plans to return to the tank next year. "I just can't quit this role. It's my dream job and provides an income for my family," said the 24-year-old.

Days spent in the seawater take their toll on the mermaids' hair and skin.

With a salary described as “only enough to live in Nha Trang”, several mermaids have quit their job. “The working conditions are harsh, so most of us have to find new jobs after two or three years,” Le Thi Na, a former mermaid, said.

Le Thi Na (in the blue costume) and Nguyen Thi My Hanh during a performance a few years ago. Both of them have quit their tails for new jobs with more stable incomes.

My Hanh (second from left) dancing at a wedding party in Nha Trang. She now works as a performer for parties and events in town, and runs errands for her family's store.

After three years of mermaiding, Le Thi Na moved to dry land to become a tour guide at the aquarium.

Mermaid Tran Thi Ngoc Tuyet spends a day off with her kids.