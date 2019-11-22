Prize-winning pictures show a life revolving around coconuts

The first prize was won by Saigon photographer Nguyen Thanh Hop for a photo titled "Vao keo tranh giay tu go dua" which shows artists gluing an artwork made with coconut fiber on a backlit table. The art form is known as tranh giay dua (coconut paper painting).

The "I love Ben Tre" photomarathon was part of the fifth coconut festival that took place in the southern province from November 14-20. The festival honors Ben Tre’s coconut palms, products made with different parts of it, and local life surrounding the palm. Photos had to be taken in the province from November 15-17.