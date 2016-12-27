When the sun goes down, a rush to bunch up Saigon night market

|
The Ben Thanh night market opened in 2002 on Phan Boi Chau and Phan Chu Trinh Streets, attracting shoppers every night from 7 p.m. Vendors have around 15 minutes to set up their booths after the indoor market is closed. Hence the rush to get ready before the first wave of visitors pours in.
A man pulls a cart to the market. Most of these carts, full of merchandise, are on nearby streets and alleys.
Canopy tents are also needed for the unpredictable weather of Saigon.
Most of these men are hired by shop owners to do the hard work for them.
But some vendors choose to set up their own booths.
This man says he earns VND4 million ($176) a month for setting up the booths.
Some drivers are caught in the flows of running carts.
As the booths are in place, vendors start to hang up their merchandise.
Now the two streets become a crowded market, with around 200 booths selling everything you can think of.
A family takes a tour through the market, which opens until midnight. Cars are banned during these hours.
Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
