VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

When the sun goes down, a rush to bunch up Saigon night market

By Quynh Tran   December 27, 2016 | 10:53 am GMT+7

There’s a lot of pushing and running and yelling. And some colliding.

when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market

The Ben Thanh night market opened in 2002 on Phan Boi Chau and Phan Chu Trinh Streets, attracting shoppers every night from 7 p.m. Vendors have around 15 minutes to set up their booths after the indoor market is closed. Hence the rush to get ready before the first wave of visitors pours in. 
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-1

A man pulls a cart to the market. Most of these carts, full of merchandise, are on nearby streets and alleys.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-2

Canopy tents are also needed for the unpredictable weather of Saigon.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-3

Most of these men are hired by shop owners to do the hard work for them.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-4

But some vendors choose to set up their own booths.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-5

This man says he earns VND4 million ($176) a month for setting up the booths.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-6

Some drivers are caught in the flows of running carts.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-7

As the booths are in place, vendors start to hang up their merchandise.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-8

Now the two streets become a crowded market, with around 200 booths selling everything you can think of.
when-the-sun-goes-down-a-rush-to-bunch-up-saigon-night-market-9

A family takes a tour through the market, which opens until midnight. Cars are banned during these hours.

Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Related news:

Top 10 night markets in Vietnam

Saigon at work, in a chilling cold night

Tags: Vietnam travel night market Ben Thanh destinations
 
Read more
How much do tourists really spend in Hanoi?

How much do tourists really spend in Hanoi?

Life, on the other side of Saigon

Life, on the other side of Saigon

Hanoi threatens to close 'Cursing Noodles' shop featured on CNN show

Hanoi threatens to close 'Cursing Noodles' shop featured on CNN show

Hanoi Bang Bang III: Ragworm weather

Hanoi Bang Bang III: Ragworm weather

Off the street, into the kitchen: Vietnamese kids find path out of poverty

Off the street, into the kitchen: Vietnamese kids find path out of poverty

Best year ever: Vietnam greets 10 millionth tourist

Best year ever: Vietnam greets 10 millionth tourist

Vietnamese breeder sells long-tailed chickens for $2,800 a pair

Vietnamese breeder sells long-tailed chickens for $2,800 a pair

7 uplifting stories from Vietnam in 2016 that will make you smile

7 uplifting stories from Vietnam in 2016 that will make you smile

 
go to top