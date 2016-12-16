top-10-night-markets-in-vietnam

|
Hanoi Night Market - The market located in the oldest part of Hanoi was the first to separate pedestriane and vehicles and can be found a few minutes from Hoan Kiem Lake. The market stretches nearly one kilometer and includes more than just food - there is also a robust traditional craft trade. The street night market is a tourism landmark, and visitors can enjoy eating snacks and shopping at the same time with grocery stores and food stalls sitting alongside clothing and handicraft shops. The market is at the heart of the most densely populated residential area, so it is not only popular to tourists but also among local people who drop by the market after work for cheap eats. Photo by Vo Tuyet.
Quang Ba Night Flower Market - The market is one of the most popular destinations for a nighttime stroll among local people. Quang Ba is by far the biggest flower market in Hanoi. Although the market opens 24 hours a day, nighttime is the busiest time for trade, and visiting it before the sunset will give visitors a totally different experience. Photo by Nguyen Hoa Khanh.
Ha Long Night Market - Ha Long Bay is well known among global travel lovers for its floating villages, vast caves and green-tinged limestone formations that make up this UNESCO World Heritage site. Although the night market in Ha Long only opened last year, it has grown into a must-visit destination that adds more color and flavor to Ha Long. The market is a low-rise concrete building in the downtown with food stalls spilling out into the streets. It's a great place to try local specialties such as squid with dill, dried squid and other seafood. Photo by Thuy Hang.
Hoi An Night Market - Hoi An is among the top 20 best night-life spots on the planet, according to Tripadvisor users. Hoi An is totally different when night falls. The night market is open from around 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. Visitors who are not really into their shopping can enjoy a nighttime stroll instead along the Hoai River under colorful lanterns. Photo by Tran Viet Anh.
Nha Trang Night Market - This bazaar can be found in the pedestrian zone in the heart of the city. Although it only stretches 137 meters, it is just as busy as any night market in the country, encompassing more than 100 stores that open from afternoon until midnight. Merchants here sell clothing, footwear and traditional handicrafts. Besides, there are also nighttime snack stalls where visitors can fill their stomachs with any number of satisfying meals. Photo by Duc Ngoc.
Da Lat Night Market - Visitors can find random shirts and warm clothes at the market, but it's really a place for foodies with a wide choice on the menu such as warm fresh soymilk and artichoke tea, sweet tofu in ginger sauce, grilled scallops, chicken porridge, steamed corn and the banh trang nuong (grilled rice paper), especially with cheese. Photo by VnExpress.
Phan Thiet Night Market - Phan Thiet, a beach town on the coast of south Vietnam, is usually known as the gateway to Mui Ne- one of the best beaches in Asia, but the small city has enough local charm to satisfy travelers. Phan Thiet’s night market was built specifically for tourists and has been open for half a year. The biggest attraction at the market is the fresh, cheap seafood. The seafood cooked at food stalls and restaurants in the market is plucked live from nearby water tanks. Photo courtesy of Voice of Vietnam
Ben Thanh Night Market - The outdoor night market is completely different from the day market. Ben Thanh Market, located in central Ho Chi Minh City, is a busy place where tourists can buy almost anything from household goods and clothing to fresh food and souvenirs. It is a great place for snacking with friends all night long. Photo by Quoc Viet.
Phu Quoc Night Market - Dinh Cau Night Market is 500 meters long with about 50 food stalls serving a wide range of Vietnamese seafood. It is a great place for anyone who wants to go out for late dining. Lonely Planet advised foreign tourists that food quality is “a mixed bag” so they should look for a local crowd of discerning customers. Photo by Thanh Tuyet.
Can Tho Night Market - To get a taste of the Mekong Delta, head out on a night market snacking excursion in Can Tho, which is known as “the capital of south-western provinces”. Can Tho is famous for a wide variety of fresh fruits such as jackfruit, durian, mango and coconut. Aside from tropical fruits, visitors can try other succulent specialties such as noodle soup and grilled fish. Photo courtesy of dulichdongque.
