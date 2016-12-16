top-10-night-markets-in-vietnam

Hanoi Night Market - The market located in the oldest part of Hanoi was the first to separate pedestriane and vehicles and can be found a few minutes from Hoan Kiem Lake. The market stretches nearly one kilometer and includes more than just food - there is also a robust traditional craft trade. The street night market is a tourism landmark, and visitors can enjoy eating snacks and shopping at the same time with grocery stores and food stalls sitting alongside clothing and handicraft shops. The market is at the heart of the most densely populated residential area, so it is not only popular to tourists but also among local people who drop by the market after work for cheap eats. Photo by Vo Tuyet.