Dance Show: 'Strawhatz' by Quick Crew

This weekend,world-famous dance Quick Crew is bringing its best known performance 'Strawhatz' to downtown Saigon. The Norwegian trio, Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan, won “Norway's Got Talent” contest in 2009, which launched their international career.

Quick Crew is signed with Sony Music, and has collaborated with Samsung, Redbull, Monster, Nike and provided choreography for the K-pop industry. Their brand, The Quick Style, is now involved in artist management, dance studios, shows, classes and judging international events and competitions.

See a preview of 'Strawhatz' below:

For bookings, visit the event page