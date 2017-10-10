Art exhibition: Initials Unknown

From the organizer

There is an emerging graffiti movement in Saigon that has been growing for a number of years and is now at an exciting juncture.



More graffiti writers and street artists are developing their styles and creating more public works than ever before.



This cultural growth is leading the way for the rest of Vietnam, while continuing to establish this country in the global community of graffiti writers and public artists.



'Initials Unknown' will showcase much of the talent coming out of this emerging culture in Saigon.



Join us as we launch this diverse body of work and get a sneak peek at the exciting new location 'Soma' prior to its official launch.