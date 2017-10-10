VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Art exhibition: Initials Unknown

October 10, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Art exhibition: Initials Unknown
Opening: 06:00 pm, Mon 09 Oct 2017
Soma Saigon, 6b Le Van Mien, Ho Chi Minh City

A sneak peek at Vietnam's graffiti scene.

From the organizer

There is an emerging graffiti movement in Saigon that has been growing for a number of years and is now at an exciting juncture.

More graffiti writers and street artists are developing their styles and creating more public works than ever before.

This cultural growth is leading the way for the rest of Vietnam, while continuing to establish this country in the global community of graffiti writers and public artists.

'Initials Unknown' will showcase much of the talent coming out of this emerging culture in Saigon.

Join us as we launch this diverse body of work and get a sneak peek at the exciting new location 'Soma' prior to its official launch.

Tags: Art exhibition Initials Unknown
 
Read more
Artist Talk: Photographer Nguyen Gia Hai & BnW Photography

Artist Talk: Photographer Nguyen Gia Hai & BnW Photography

Film screening: The Bow

Film screening: The Bow

Hanoi literature fest: A-festival 2017 // ĂĂĂĂĂăăăă

Hanoi literature fest: A-festival 2017 // ĂĂĂĂĂăăăă

Public showcase: Ingo Vetter

Public showcase: Ingo Vetter

Dark comedy storytelling: The Strange

Dark comedy storytelling: The Strange

Indie, rap & electronic: Đảo Giấu Nhạc #2 (Hidden Music Island)​

Indie, rap & electronic: Đảo Giấu Nhạc #2 (Hidden Music Island)​

Live music: Swing vs Balkan

Live music: Swing vs Balkan

MAP-Talk 2: The Open Interlace

MAP-Talk 2: The Open Interlace

 
go to top