Want to escape the bitter cold of winter? Vietnam’s Mekong waterways have the answer

A woman sells noodle for breakfast on a boat at Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho City in Vietnam's Mekong Delta. Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

Many say winter is the most beautiful and magical time of the year, when white snow, sparkling decorations and family reunions lighten the mood of even the most miserable.

And there is no denying that!

The holiday spirit carries with it the opportunity to finish off the year with loved ones ad exchange gifts, hugs and wishes in the bitter cold before getting yourselves ready for yet another year-long journey ahead.

But if you were born in a place where white snow covers every corner of the town when winter comes around, it would be a huge experience to find out what this season, the most romantic and wonderful of all, looks like half way around the world, as suggested recently by National Geographic.

“While Canadian rivers are freezing into winter skating tracks, Southeast Asia’s longest river, the Mekong, flows merrily along past arching palms and sunny floating houses,” the magazine says on a list of the nine best destinations for winter trips in 2018.

The Mekong Delta lies in the far south of Vietnam.

While it is winter in the north and central parts of Vietnam, you're not likely to find Elsa the Snow Queen in the Mekong Delta.

Locals in the delta count only two seasons in a year: the rainy one and the dry one. Winter in the delta offers cool weather, green orchards and waterways, so prepare yourselves for a summer trip!

Head to the Mekong Delta with Can Tho, Tien Giang, An Giang on your list of destinations. Jump on a boat to explore mangroves, cajuput forests, floating markets and fruit orchards to make your winter holiday more special than ever!

Once you’re in the delta, “don’t miss Cai Be floating market in Tien Giang where villagers sell fresh citrus and ripe bananas by the boatful and Tan Chau Town of An Giang which is known for locally spun silk, traditionally dyed ebony with a fruit called mac nua,” Nat Geo suggests.