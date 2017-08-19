From river markets to tropical orchards: Take a taste of Vietnam's Tien Giang

Video by Nhat Tan

Thoi Son Islet

The small islet sits downstream on the Tien River, one of the two tributaries of the Mekong River in Vietnam, which the province is named after. Visitors can pay to take a boat ride under coconut canopies along canals that zigzag through the islet.

Photo by Huan Phan

Or you can take a horse and cart. The islet is known for its tropical orchards which fruit between July and October.

Photo by Huan Phan

Vinh Trang Pagoda

This Buddhist pagoda is hidden in an orchard of nearly two hectares (4.9 acres) outside My Tho, the provincial capital. The scenic backdrop adds to the religious experience, and the pagoda combines Asian and European designs.

Photo by Thanh Tuyet

Flower village

The flower village in Man Dinh Hong is four kilometers (2.5 miles) to the west of My Tho. It is the main supplier of flowers and ornamental trees during the Lunar New Year in southern Vietnam. Several families have planted extra sunflowers and bachelor buttons to attract visitors, and charge VND30,000 ($1.32) for happy-snappers on a photo shoot.

Photo by Ivivu

Floating market

Around an hour to the west of My Tho is the Tien River. Cai Be, one the Mekong Delta's iconic floating markets, opens early in the morning at around 5a.m.

File photo by VnExpress

You can either ride a motorbike, take a bus or rent a boat for between VND150,000-800,000 ($6.60-35) for a round trip. Most of the boats here sell fruit and vegetables picked fresh from local gardens.

Ancient houses

Dong Hoa Hiep Commune in Cai Be District is home to nearly 40 houses that were built up to 200 years ago. Most of them are still furnished with unique decors and cooking sets that served as a symbol of wealth in southern Vietnam during colonial times.

Photo by Ivivu

Foreign visitors in Tien Giang are drawn to homestays, bicycle trips, fruit picking and learning how to make the famous sizzling banh xeo pancakes.