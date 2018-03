“One minute in Vietnam” is the fruit of a two-week visit paid to Vietnam by Riccardo Fasoli. Featuring scenes captured in Hoi An, the Central Highlands, Hue and many more attractions, the video attempts to give viewers as much of Vietnam as it can in just slightly over a minute.

Words would serve as no more than a spoiler to the already-short joy, so check it out.

Related news:

> Breathtaking bird's-eye view of Vietnam as you’ve never seen it before

> Con Dao: Offshore paradise with a hellish history