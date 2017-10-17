Vietnam Airlines to launch more Hanoi-Sydney flights

Vietnam Airlines will increase the number of flights between Hanoi and Sydney to seven flights per week from the current three to cash in on this “important and potential route,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Monday.

The national flag carrier said the number of passengers traveling between Vietnam and Australia grew nearly 4 percent on average from 2012-2016.

In the first seven months of this year, the number reached 213,000, with passengers from Vietnam making up 23 percent and the rest coming from Australia, according to the transport ministry.

Vietnam Airlines opened Hanoi-Sydney direct flights in March using Boeing B787s. It has been operating direct flights between Saigon and Syndey and Melbourne since 1992.