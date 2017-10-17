VnExpress International
Vietnam Airlines to launch more Hanoi-Sydney flights

By Minh Nga   October 17, 2017 | 12:23 pm GMT+7

The airline wants to operate seven flights per week to exploit the potential of the Vietnam-Australia route.

Vietnam Airlines will increase the number of flights between Hanoi and Sydney to seven flights per week from the current three to cash in on this “important and potential route,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Monday.

The national flag carrier said the number of passengers traveling between Vietnam and Australia grew nearly 4 percent on average from 2012-2016.

In the first seven months of this year, the number reached 213,000, with passengers from Vietnam making up 23 percent and the rest coming from Australia, according to the transport ministry.

Vietnam Airlines opened Hanoi-Sydney direct flights in March using Boeing B787s. It has been operating direct flights between Saigon and Syndey and Melbourne since 1992.

Tags: Vietnam Airlines Hanoi Sydney
 
Saigon airport named among the world's best for a sleepover

If you want to see Vietnam without the crowds, the time is now

What to do in central Vietnam away from the APEC grind

170 foreign athletes set sail from Hong Kong with Nha Trang on the horizon

Monsoons force Hue to cancel night tours of royal city

When in Hanoi, do as the Hanoians do

Finding a true taste of indigenous Sa Pa on the roof of Vietnam

Saigon rejects plan to tax tourists for overnight stays

