Saigon's hotel named fourth best in the world

Leading travel guide Condé Nast Traveler has named The Reverie Saigon in downtown Ho Chi Minh City at number four on its list of the "50 Best Hotels in the World".

The results were compiled following a survey of more than 300,000 of the magazine’s readers. It was the only hotel in Vietnam to make the list.

“The Reverie Saigon brought in a level of luxury previously unseen in HCMC when it was opened in 2015,” the magazine said.

It noted the opulent Italian decor and furnishings, the three fine dining restaurants, and “a 157-foot bar that’s so long it stretches from Dong Khoi Street all the way to Nguyen Hue Boulevard two blocks over.”

The hotel's 13,000-square-foot spa and facilities that include two open-air jacuzzis and an Olympic-size swimming pool were also highlighted.

Conquering the list this year was La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa in France, followed by The Lodhi in New Delhi and the Gainsborough Bath Spa in the U.K.