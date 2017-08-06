Pitch a tent and light a BBQ at Vietnam's top hillside getaways

Dong Cao in Bac Giang Province
Dong Cao is a small plateau in Son Dong District in the northern province of Bac Giang. Visitors will have to travel around 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Hanoi, including the last five kilometers offroad. Photo by Lam Linh
If you plan to set up camp and stay overnight, be prepared because supplies are thin on the ground, but you can buy firewood from local families. There are around 20 houses scattered in the jungle at the foot of the hill. Photo by Lam Linh
Binh Lieu in Quang Ninh Province
Binh Lieu is a rural mountainous district in the northern province of Quang Ninh, around 270 kilometers from Hanoi. Travelers can take a bus from Hanoi and rent a motorbike in Binh Lieu to ride deeper into the jungle, which is blessed with mild weather and fresh nature all year round. Photo by Baka
There’s a patrol route running along the area, which borders China. Make sure to take extra food and water. Photo by Baka
Ta Nang in Lam Dong Province
Ta Nang Jungle in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is more than 300 kilomters from Ho Chi Minh City. The red soil trail runs through coffee plantations, pine forests and streams.
It’s a perfect weekend escape away from the urban grind, and you just need to bring enough food and water for a day and a half. Photo by Trung Hao.
Campers should prepare warm clothes for the night. Photo by Tien Hung
The pink hill of Da Lat
Romantic pink hills on its outskirts are one of the reasons why the Central Highlands town of Da Lat, also in Lam Dong, is considered the city of lovers. The pink muhly grass can be found along hillsides and valleys around town and make for an impressive photo shoot. Photo by Nguyen Khanh Hoang
The Golden Valley around 14 kilometers from the town center is the perfect place to admire the scene and set up camp for a barbecue. You can take a solo trip or book a tour with local travel agencies, which costs around VND600,000 per person and covers transport, tents and food. Photo by Ngo Anh Tuan