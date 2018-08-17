VnExpress International
Come September, and Vietnam’s THE place to go to

By Nguyen Quy   August 17, 2018 | 10:11 am GMT+7
September is the best time to visit Sa Pa to explore the beauty of golden rice terraces.

Some of Vietnam’s tourist destinations are at their beautiful best in September, affirms an Intrepid Travel recommendation.

In a guide to the most ideal destinations in September compiled by the U.K.-based travel company, Vietnam tops the list.

“Whilst parts of the country are delightful year-round, September is the perfect time for exploring the far north and deep south,” IntrepidTravel says.

Although Sa Pa up in the northern mountains has become more touristy in recent years, it’s still a leading haunt in September as its rice terraces turn golden yellow during the harvest season and glitter in the sunshine.

September weather also makes it the best time for a cruise on the world famous Ha Long Bay.

Autumn is the best time to visit Vietnam’s capital city, Hanoi, with its soft cool breezes, the fragrance of seasonal flowers, autumnal fruits and moonlit nights.

Da Lat, Vietnam’s holiday heaven in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, is another awesome place in autumn, as wild sunflowers go wildly into bloom, weaving a yellow carpet along the city’s streets.

Other than Vietnam, China and South Korea are the only two Asian destinations to make it into the top 10 on this September listing.

The U.S. News newspaper earlier this month named Vietnam as one of 30 best solo travel destinations alongside neighbors Singapore and Thailand.

Earlier this year, TripAdvisor readers ranked Vietnam as one of the 10 best places to go in the world.

Vietnam plans to welcome 17-20 million foreign visitors and rake in tourism revenues of $35 billion a year by 2020, increasing the sector’s contribution to the national economy to 10 percent from the current 7.5 percent.

Tags: Vietnam travel destination where to go in September Sa Pa Da Lat Ha Long Bay
 
