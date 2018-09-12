VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

CNN picks Vietnamese island for enjoying autumn on a beach

By Nguyen Quy   September 12, 2018 | 11:38 am GMT+7

A CNN advisory urges visitors to enjoy the fall on Vietnam’s sunny Phu Quoc Island.

In its list of five up-and-coming Asia Pacific destinations not to be missed during the autumn, CNN has chosen Phu Quoc Island off Vietnam's southern province of Kien Giang.

A notorious prison island during the French colonial times, Phu Quoc, dubbed Vietnam’s Maldives, has gained worldwide popularity since it opened an international airport in 2012 and began offering a 30-day visa-free policy to foreigners in 2014.  

“If you're dreaming of a beach getaway in Asia this fall, Phu Quoc in Vietnam should be a top contender, ” CNN says.

It particularly recommends the island’s pristine Ong Lang Beach.

A tourist sits on the smooth sands of Ong Lang Beach in Phu Quoc at sunset. Photo by Leonievits

A tourist sits on the smooth sands of Ong Lang Beach in Phu Quoc at sunset. Photo by Leonievits

The Phu Quoc Prison, which witnessed horrifying scenes of oppression during war time and the Phu Quoc National Park are must visit places on the island, CNN says.

The news site’s four other picks are Chengdu in China, Japan’s Fukuoka, Jeju Island in South Korea and Perth in Australia.

The U.K. travel magazine Rough Guides last year listed Phu Quoc among the world’s best 20 honeymoon destinations, while National Geographic last month named Phu Quoc Island as one of the best places to watch dazzling sunsets.

Related News:
Tags: Phu Quoc Vietnam’s Maldives travel destination Kien Giang beach holiday CNN
 
Read more
Two Vietnamese hotels sparkle as Asian heritage gems

Two Vietnamese hotels sparkle as Asian heritage gems

A bridge in hand is worth photos galore

A bridge in hand is worth photos galore

Vietnam tourist destinations overrun by vacation crowds

Vietnam tourist destinations overrun by vacation crowds

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Tour bookings surge on national holiday

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Hanoi, HCMC make it to list of 15 best Asian places to visit

Hanoi, HCMC make it to list of 15 best Asian places to visit

Vietnam a top three global adventure travel destination: TripAdvisor

Vietnam a top three global adventure travel destination: TripAdvisor

 
go to top