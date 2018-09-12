CNN picks Vietnamese island for enjoying autumn on a beach

In its list of five up-and-coming Asia Pacific destinations not to be missed during the autumn, CNN has chosen Phu Quoc Island off Vietnam's southern province of Kien Giang.

A notorious prison island during the French colonial times, Phu Quoc, dubbed Vietnam’s Maldives, has gained worldwide popularity since it opened an international airport in 2012 and began offering a 30-day visa-free policy to foreigners in 2014.

“If you're dreaming of a beach getaway in Asia this fall, Phu Quoc in Vietnam should be a top contender, ” CNN says.

It particularly recommends the island’s pristine Ong Lang Beach.

A tourist sits on the smooth sands of Ong Lang Beach in Phu Quoc at sunset. Photo by Leonievits

The Phu Quoc Prison, which witnessed horrifying scenes of oppression during war time and the Phu Quoc National Park are must visit places on the island, CNN says.

The news site’s four other picks are Chengdu in China, Japan’s Fukuoka, Jeju Island in South Korea and Perth in Australia.

The U.K. travel magazine Rough Guides last year listed Phu Quoc among the world’s best 20 honeymoon destinations, while National Geographic last month named Phu Quoc Island as one of the best places to watch dazzling sunsets.