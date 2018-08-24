VnExpress International
When sunsets are the rage, Phu Quoc in Vietnam goes raging, raging

By Linh Nguyen   August 24, 2018 | 10:26 am GMT+7

National Geographic has listed Phu Quoc Island as one of the best places to watch dazzling sunsets.

Sunset on a beach in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Photo by Michael Lammli on Unsplash

A sunset on Phu Quoc Island. Photo by Michael Lammli on Unsplash

Sunsets are mesmerizing and glorious, per se.

The colors, patterns and designs of this celestial spectacle never cease to be amazing, but they are taken to celestial heights in certain places.

Beaches, mountains and skyscrapers are obvious vantage points for watching sunsets, but even here, some places, like Phu Quoc, have it better than others.

Phu Quoc Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is Vietnam's largest island.

The list was compiled by National Geographic from a survey on their Facebook page, asking readers to name the places where they have seen the most spectacular sunsets.

Other places on the list are Hampi (India), Saskatchewan (Canada), Cap Ferret (France), Davis Mountains (Texas, U.S.), Colorado Springs (Colorado, U.S.), Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), and Grand Canyon (Arizona, U.S.).

Phu Quoc was named one of the best place in the world to watch the sunset.

Recently listed as one of the top 50 beaches in the world by US News, Phu Quoc is one of the most popular destinations in Vietnam.

Tags: VnExpress Vietnam travel beaches phu quoc sunset
 
