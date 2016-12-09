VnExpress International
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

By VnExpress   December 9, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7

Enjoy a fruitful mix of Christmas markets, music nights, a comedy show and ballet concert. 

Make up your mind: are you in the mood for teary laughter, mesmerizing Christmas ballet concert or cozy music jams? Hanoi and HCMC are offering top-notch events this weekend. 

Check out more details on our What's On page.

14456880-1185250424852228-1618542750-o_1

|| The Rotten Grapes Comedy Night ||

L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

7:45 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016

the-rotten-grapes-comedy-night

The Rotten Grapes, a comedy club founded in May 2015, has been organizing comedy shows for a year. This month they will have a special treat with international comics and other talents in their biggest show yet.

For more information, click here.

|| Yamamoto Live Concert ||

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

8 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016

yamamoto-live-concert

Spend a night of classics with a Japanese legend. Coming to Hanoi Opera House this weekend, Yamamoto will be performing classics that made his career, such as "The Way We Were", "Autumn in Seattle", "Misty", and a "Sound of Music" medley.

For more information, click here.

|| Music Nights: HRC6 ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, December 9-10, 2016

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-3
 

Celebrate the sixth birthday of the city's favorite bar with a free entry weekend full of live music and DJs.

Free entrance.

14456880-1185250424852228-1618542750-o_1

|| Classic Ballet Performance: 'The Nutcracker' ||

HCMC Opera House No. 7 Lam Son Square, D.1, HCMC

8 p.m., Friday-Sunday, December 9-11, 2016

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-5
 

Tchaikovsky's classic ballet “The Nutcracker” will be on stage again on December 9, 10 and 11 featuring French ballet dancer Chloe Glemot and HBSO's dancers, symphony orchestra, female choir and talented conductor Trần Nhật Minh.

Tickets: from VND400,000 ($17.6)

|| PechaKucha Night HCMC Vol.10 ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, HCMC

6:30 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2016

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-6
 

The Pecha Kucha Night has traveled to over 900 cities around the world and returns to Saigon this year. The first PechaKucha Night in Saigon was held in 2012.

This December, PechaKucha HCMC will bring seven presenters to their Vol.10 Night on December 11. Join them to meet young designers and their aspiring work.

Tickets: VND150,000 ($6.70)/person (pay at the door).

|| Saigon for Syria ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

12 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, December 10-11, 2016

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-7
 

Come to Saigon Outcast to help raise awareness for the humanitarian crisis in Syria and for a fun family day with kids' corners, arts and crafts, workshops, bake sale, clothes sale, live music, DJ's, a raffle and more.

For event updates, click here.

|| Indika Christmas Market ||

Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, Dakao, HCMC

10 a.m., Saturday - Sunday, December 10-11, 2016

tgif-go-out-and-unsuck-your-life-this-weekend-8
 

Find the perfect gifts for your family and friends at Indika's first daytime Christmas Market with crafts, arts, accessories, clothing, food and more.

Entrance fee: VND 30,000 ($1.3)

