VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Yamamoto Live Concert

December 8, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 10 Dec 2016
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

A night of classics with a Japanese legend.

yamamoto-live-concert

Tsuyoshi Yamamoto is a legendary jazz pianist and composer. In the late 1970s, he was one of the world renowned pianist who played at major international festivals. He shared the stages with the great Dizzy Gillespie, Carmen McRae, Sam Jones, Billy Higgins, Elvin Jones, and Sonny Stitt. 

Coming to Hanoi Opera House this weekend, Yamamoto will be performing classics that made his career soar such as The Way We Were, Autumn in Seattle, Misty, and a Sound of Music medley.

For ticket information, call 0888.51.61.71 or 0888.362.362

Tags: Yamamoto live concert jazz Japanese
 
Read more
Film Screening: Transit Havana

Film Screening: Transit Havana

Saigon For Syria

Saigon For Syria

Indika Christmas Market

Indika Christmas Market

PechaKucha Night HCMC Vol.10

PechaKucha Night HCMC Vol.10

Ravolution Music Festival

Ravolution Music Festival

Classic Ballet Performance: 'The Nutcracker' in HCMC

Classic Ballet Performance: 'The Nutcracker' in HCMC

Classic Ballet Performance:

Classic Ballet Performance: "The Nutcracker" in Hanoi

Dance Performance and Workshop Series: Yotam Peled

Dance Performance and Workshop Series: Yotam Peled

 
go to top