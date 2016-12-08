yamamoto-live-concert

Tsuyoshi Yamamoto is a legendary jazz pianist and composer. In the late 1970s, he was one of the world renowned pianist who played at major international festivals. He shared the stages with the great Dizzy Gillespie, Carmen McRae, Sam Jones, Billy Higgins, Elvin Jones, and Sonny Stitt.

Coming to Hanoi Opera House this weekend, Yamamoto will be performing classics that made his career soar such as The Way We Were, Autumn in Seattle, Misty, and a Sound of Music medley.

For ticket information, call 0888.51.61.71 or 0888.362.362