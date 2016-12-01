the-rotten-grapes-comedy-night

The Rotten Grapes, a comedy club founded in May 2015, has been organizing comedy shows for a year and hosting more than 12 comedy shows to date.

This month they will have a special treat with international comics and other talents in their biggest comedy show yet!

1. Improv comedy by The Rotten Grapes

Everything you see in this act is complete made up on the spot, from the top of our slightly small but full of idea heads based solely on your suggestion. We turn your word of inspiration into fully improvised scenes. You, the audience, is a part of the act.

2. Comedy Magic by Alex Nguyen

Alex Nguyen, aka Rockstar Alex, is a tricky guy. His job is to trick you, but don't worry because you will still feel good about it.

With years of studying magic in the U.S. and performing with notable acts including The Illusionist (America's Got Talent), David Copperfield and Joshua Jay, Alex blends jaw dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy to both amaze and amuse all in attendance.

3. Ted Talk Parody by Brian Nathan

Curated by Long Le, TEDxBaDinh has inspired Brian Nathan to inspire us all with a 5 min talk to take action just like a TED talk except not.

4. Stand Up Comedy by Blake AJ

"Life is a long rehearsal for a play that will never show" - Amelie

"The less you know, the better you sleep" - Blake AJ

For online tickets, click here.

Hotline: 0968 246 155 (Long Le)