Tet in Hanoi in the early 1900s

By Phan Duong   January 23, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7

Banh chung, peach blossoms and calligraphy have always been the holiday staples.

Dong Xuan Market, then the biggest market in Hanoi, days before the Lunar New Year in 1929.
Peach blossoms on sale on Hang Khoai Street. The street sold sweet potatoes (khoai) throughout the year and only made space for flowers during Tet.
Boys help their parents sell peach blossoms at Dong Xuan Market.
Pots of daffodils, a popular holiday decoration in Hanoi. The best ones blossom on Lunar New Year's Eve.
Farmers bring oranges to the city center. The sweet, juicy fruit remains a main part of traditional trays each family prepares during the holiday.
Rolls of the big green dong (Phrynium placentarium) leaves for wrapping banh chung, the holiday sticky rice cake stuffed with pork and mung beans.
A father and son dry and mold banh chung into shape after boiling them for hours. Making the cake used to be a fun part of the holiday but not many people have the time or space to do it now.
Calligraphy painters on Hang Bo Street.
A man tends his bonsai to decorate the house during Tet.
A family dresses up on the first day of the Lunar New Year.
Flower pots and calligraphy decorations at a wealthy family's home.
A Tet photo features four generations of a family.
Visits to temples were a crucial part of the holiday, as they still are now.

Tags: Vietnam Lunar New Year traditions
 
