VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Across Vietnam, from past to present

By VnExpress   December 19, 2016 | 10:47 am GMT+7

Take a look at how popular destinations have changed since the 1980s.

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-1

Hanoi in the early 1980s (above) by late British historian John Ramsden, and the contemporary capital by Pham Tien Dung
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-2

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-3

People in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son go to an early market (above) in a photo by former AFP correspondent Michael Blanchard, and a modern shot of the province by Thai Sinh.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-4

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-5

Hue's former citadel with a small drinks shop in the 1980s by late Welsh photojournalist Philip Jones Griffiths, and with a selfie stick in a photo by Bui Ngoc Vinh.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-6

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-7

Children play with a stranded battleship in Da Nang in a photo by Philip Johns Griffiths, and a more peaceful setting by Do Thanh Mai.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-8

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-9

Between a 1988 photo by diligam_te and a new one by Doan Thanh Ha, tourism services in Nha Trang have really boomed.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-10

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-11

Da Lat's shops by Michael Blanchard and the hotel-packed city more than 30 years later by Bui Khac Thien.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-12

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-13

Children in the central beach town of Phan Thiet rush to see some foreigners in 1986, as captured by diligam_te. The other photo by Nguyen Chi Khuong captures children at a poor fishing village.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-14

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-15

The Cao Dai Holy See in the southern province of Tay Ninh, by Philip Johns Griffiths and Thai Quoc Phong.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-16

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-17

Saigon's iconic Chinatown market Binh Tay, captured in 1988 by diligam_te, and in November 2016, before it was closed for a grand rennovation, by Barack Huy.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-18

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-19

The beach town of Vung Tau captured in 1989 by American photographer David Alan Harvey, and the town today by Kien Huy.
 
across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-20

across-vietnam-from-past-to-present-21

Philip Jones Griffiths' version in the 1980s and a more recent shot by Tran Bao Hoa show the Mekong Delta has not changed much.
 

Related news:

>Then and now photos of Saigon corners show how much the city has changed over time

>Vietnam fashion in the 1980s

Tags: Vietnam history destinations photography
 
Read more
Men defy death and gravity high above Saigon’s streets

Men defy death and gravity high above Saigon’s streets

Look to the stars: Vietnam to open first space observatory in Nha Trang

Look to the stars: Vietnam to open first space observatory in Nha Trang

Flowery Da Lat hooks up with China on direct flights

Flowery Da Lat hooks up with China on direct flights

Ha Long Bay named in top ten Asian heritage sites

Ha Long Bay named in top ten Asian heritage sites

1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

1980s pop star Richard Marx to sing at Hanoi Christmas concert

VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

VietJet to launch China charter flights to Da Nang

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

Fireworks, festivals and floating markets: Saigon's new tourism plan

 
go to top