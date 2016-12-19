Across Vietnam, from past to present

|
Hanoi in the early 1980s (above) by late British historian John Ramsden, and the contemporary capital by Pham Tien Dung
People in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son go to an early market (above) in a photo by former AFP correspondent Michael Blanchard, and a modern shot of the province by Thai Sinh.
Hue's former citadel with a small drinks shop in the 1980s by late Welsh photojournalist Philip Jones Griffiths, and with a selfie stick in a photo by Bui Ngoc Vinh.
Children play with a stranded battleship in Da Nang in a photo by Philip Johns Griffiths, and a more peaceful setting by Do Thanh Mai.
Between a 1988 photo by diligam_te and a new one by Doan Thanh Ha, tourism services in Nha Trang have really boomed.
Da Lat's shops by Michael Blanchard and the hotel-packed city more than 30 years later by Bui Khac Thien.
Children in the central beach town of Phan Thiet rush to see some foreigners in 1986, as captured by diligam_te. The other photo by Nguyen Chi Khuong captures children at a poor fishing village.
The Cao Dai Holy See in the southern province of Tay Ninh, by Philip Johns Griffiths and Thai Quoc Phong.
Saigon's iconic Chinatown market Binh Tay, captured in 1988 by diligam_te, and in November 2016, before it was closed for a grand rennovation, by Barack Huy.
The beach town of Vung Tau captured in 1989 by American photographer David Alan Harvey, and the town today by Kien Huy.
Philip Jones Griffiths' version in the 1980s and a more recent shot by Tran Bao Hoa show the Mekong Delta has not changed much.
