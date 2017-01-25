Shopping frenzy: Hanoi fashion stores spill onto the streets for New Year sale

|
Shoppers throng a Hanoi street as clothes shops present their special Tet offers on the sidewalk. The frenetic scene can be seen all over downtown streets like Hang Bong, Ba Trieu, Pham Ngoc Thach, Chua Boc, Xuan Thuy and Pho Hue.
Coats that usually cost up to VND1 million ($931) are now available for just a fifth of the price. Vietnamese love to put on new clothes during the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts this Saturday, and what could feel better than putting on a new, trendy outfit without having to spend so much?
The shopping scene on Hang Bong. It’s the holiday and the police seem to be taking a tolerant approach.
A man tries on a new sweater right on the sidewalk next to a shiny notice of 50 percent discounts. The weather in Hanoi is forecast to be chilly in the early mornings during the holiday.
Many shops on Chua Boc have put up boards saying "clearance sale" rather than discount.
The cheap items are up for grabs literally on the sidewalk.
This shop has a slogan which translates as “Clear all to go home” (for Tet). As the holiday is pretty much about family reunions, many customers can relate to that.
This shop on Pham Ngoc Thach has been drawing a lot of customers. “Partly because of the prices, and partly because they are out there on the sidewalk,” said Tam, the owner.
A 50 percent discount canvas that no travelers are going to miss.
More catchy signs on Ba Trieu, which mean all sweater coats are on sale for VND250,000 and woolen coats for VND120,000.
Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
