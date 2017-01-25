VnExpress International
Shopping frenzy: Hanoi fashion stores spill onto the streets for New Year sale

By Ngoc Thanh   January 25, 2017 | 09:45 am GMT+7

The capital's retailers are looking to cash in before they close up for Tet.

Shoppers occupy part of a street in Hanoi as clothes shops present their special Tet offer on the sidewalk. The frenetic scene is all over downtown streets like Hang Bong, Ba Trieu, Phong Ngoc Thach, Chua Boc, Xuan Thuy and Pho Hue.

Coats that usually cost up to VND1 million ($931) are now available for only a fifth of that. Vietnamese love to put on new clothes on the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts this Saturday, and what could feel better than putting on new and beautiful pieces without having to spend so much?

The shopping scene on Hang Bong. Its holiday and police officers seem to be upping their tolerance.

A man tries a new sweater right on the sidewalk, next to a shiny notice of 50 percent discount. Hanoi has been forecast to be a chilly in early morning during the holiday.

Many shops on Chua Boc put on boards crying out of their discharge, rather than discount.

The cheap pieces are up for grasp right on the sidewalk.

This shop adds a slogan which translates into Clear all to go home (for Tet). As the holiday is pretty much about family reunions, many customers can relate to that.

This shop on Pham Ngoc Thach has been drawing a lot of customers. Partly because of the prices, and partly because they are out there on the sidewalk, said Tam, the owner.

A 50 percent discount canvas that no travelers are going to miss.

More catchy signs on Ba Trieu, which mean all sweater coats are on sale at VND250,000 and wool coats at VND120,000.

Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

