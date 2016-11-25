thousands-flock-to-hanoi-shopping-malls-on-black-friday

|
A crowd of shoppers wait outside a fashion store for Black Friday sales. The largest shopping day in the U.S. has also become a big day for promotions in Vietnam in recent years.
|
The shop only allowed a small number of customers in at a time while the rest had to wait in turn.
|
Long lines of people wait to buy discounted bags and shoes.
|
Many shops offered big price cuts of up to 50 percent.
|
Clothes, glasses and jewelry were among the most sought after items.
|
This shop is offering promotions through the weekend.
|
A board outside a crowded shop asking customers to come back in an hour.
