Thousands flock to Hanoi shopping malls on Black Friday

By Ngoc Thanh   November 25, 2016 | 08:11 pm GMT+7

Many office workers spent their lunch breaks joining the shopping frenzy.

A crowd of shoppers wait outside a fashion store for Black Friday sales. The largest shopping day in the U.S. has also become a big day for promotions in Vietnam in recent years. 
The shop only allowed a small number of customers in at a time while the rest had to wait in turn.
Long lines of people wait to buy discounted bags and shoes.
Many shops offered big price cuts of up to 50 percent.
Clothes, glasses and jewelry were among the most sought after items.
This shop is offering promotions through the weekend.
A board outside a crowded shop asking customers to come back in an hour.

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

