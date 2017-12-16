saigon-welcomes-its-six-millionth-foreign-visitor-this-year

Saigon on Friday marked the arrival of its 6 millionth foreign visitor with pomp and circumstance as Vietnam's biggest city is on the right track to meet the annual target of receiving 6.3 million international tourists this year.

Upon landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Australian businessman David Michener was greeted with flowers and a Vietnam Airlines business class voucher from Bui Ta Hoang Vu, the director of the city's tourism department.

David Michener (4th from left) was greeted at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on Friday. Photo courtesy of government portal

Two other visitors on the flight that arrived right before and after Michener were also surprised with a Vietnam Airlines economic class voucher each at the welcoming ceremony.

Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper quoted Haisman Jamesrobin, who arrived right before Michener, as saying that this is his first time visiting the city and he would return to Vietnam.

Saigon, Vietnam’s biggest commercial center, is one of the most popular destinations in the country.

The city is expecting to receive a total of 6.3 million foreign visitors this year, a 23 percent increase from last year, according to the city's tourism department.