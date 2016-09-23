VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Obama's Vietnam noodle visit sparks feeding frenzy

By AFP   September 23, 2016 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Obama's Vietnam noodle visit sparks feeding frenzy
Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

The restaurant is cashing in on customers eager to taste what all the fuss is about.

Four months after U.S. President Barack Obama plonked down on a plastic stool at Bun Cha Huong Lien for a bowl of Hanoi's signature pork noodles, the restaurant is cashing in on customers eager to taste what all the fuss is about.

Previously a mainstay among a mostly local customer base, hungry foreigners are now coming in droves to the restaurant dubbed "Obama bun cha" for the Hanoi lunch staple: grilled pork patty and bacon in a sweet broth with rice noodles.

"People come here because they are curious about why Obama chose my restaurant," said owner Nguyen Thi Lien, who has been running the eatery for 23 years.

Eager to tap the star power of her recent VIP diner, Lien has introduced a $4 "Combo Obama" lunch special of noodles, a side of deep fried spring rolls and a Hanoi beer -- but swears she has kept her prices the same.

"So many have come and we cannot serve them all," she said at the two-storey restaurant, which is now plastered with photos of Obama and his dinner guest, globetrotting U.S. chef Anthony Bourdain.

The pair stopped by during Obama's May trip to Vietnam -- the third by a sitting president since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975 -- to film a scene for Bourdain's CNN show "Parts Unknown" which airs Sunday.

In a teaser for the episode, Bourdain lauded the U.S. leader for his chopstick skills as he expertly scooped up a mouth of noodles during an evening off from his diplomatic duties.

Obama seemed impressed with the local fare.

"This is killer, this is outstanding," he said.

The pork pit stop has seen the number of customers double, according to Lien, and the restaurant appears set to become a fixture on Hanoi's tourist trail.

"I saw that Obama had been here, saw that Anthony Bourdain had been here, and I generally follow their advice, figured they'd have good taste, came here and found it to be true," American tourist Andrew Lala told AFP.

Related news:

> Obama catapults Hanoi eatery to stardom

> Obama has dinner at street food place, shakes hands with cheering Hanoians

Tags: Obama bun cha Anthony Bourdain Hanoi street food
Read more
Saigon dooms hundreds of old villas to demolition

Saigon dooms hundreds of old villas to demolition

Rewind through Hanoi's Old Quarter with Japanese Ambassador

Rewind through Hanoi's Old Quarter with Japanese Ambassador

In French artist's photo show, Vietnam is diverse and beautiful

In French artist's photo show, Vietnam is diverse and beautiful

Stunning layers of Saigon make you stop and wonder

Stunning layers of Saigon make you stop and wonder

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Vietnam's ancient town limits visitors to Japanese bridge to save old icon

Vietnam's ancient town limits visitors to Japanese bridge to save old icon

The greatest mausoleum of Vietnam's final feudal dynasty

The greatest mausoleum of Vietnam's final feudal dynasty

Inside wartime bomb shelter under famous Hanoi hotel

Inside wartime bomb shelter under famous Hanoi hotel

 
go to top