Obama’s ‘bun cha’ goes official

What Obama ordered during his days, actually night, in Hanoi takes up the entire first page of the place’s menu. The combo stands at VND85,000 ($4), comprising a ‘bun cha’ portion, a seafood fried roll and a Hanoi Beer. A combo usually comes at a discount to encourage people to order more, but here, it serves only one purpose: to let you know that the man ate there and how he left with a smile.

The menu with a presidential touch.

Since the most powerful man in the world had dinner here, ‘sold out’ has become the norm.

Eating like a king has always been the dream of humans since we started dreaming, and it still lives well in a time where most kings are no more.

