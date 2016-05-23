Obama has dinner at street food place, shakes hands with cheering Hanoians

‘Bun cha’ or char grilled pork with rice noodles is a Hanoi street food favorite. This dish has also been recommended by locals interviewed by VnExpress.

The Politico reports President Obama dined with chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain. The two men sat down for dinner at Bun cha Huong Lien, a restaurant near the city’s old quarter. The conversation will be featured on an episode of Bourdain’s CNN travel and food show, “Parts Unknown,” in September.

"Total cost of Bun Cha dinner with the President: $6.00. I picked up the check," Bourdain tweets."The President's chopstick skills are on point," he comments on Facebook.

The 'bun cha' place at 24 Thi Sach is well known among residents of Thi Sach - Le Van Huu - Ngo Thi Nham area. The two decade family run eatery is known for its soft, sweet and rich meatballs.

This place is popular for being hygienic, cool and spacious. Each 'bun cha' portion costs VND40,000 ($1.79).

Obama heading to the "bun cha" place. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy Obama shakes hands with Hanoians.Photo by VnExpress/ Ba Do

Photo by VnExpress/ Ba Do Local residents react as U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria Obama is having "Bun Cha" with Anthony Bourdain. Photo from Anthony Bourdain's Istagram. Obama came in the noodle shop. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Linh He shakes hands with the shop's owner. Photo by VnExpress/ Phuong Linh

Obama (white shirt) enters the 'bun cha' place to a cheering crowd. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

U.S. security personnel and Vietnam’s police surround the ‘bun cha’ place rumored to host Obama for dinner. Photo by VnExpress

A fence has been erected to prevent people from entering the ‘bun cha’ place. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

