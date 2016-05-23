VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Obama has dinner at street food place, shakes hands with cheering Hanoians

By VnExpress   May 23, 2016 | 07:35 pm GMT+7

Around 500 people have gathered around a ‘bun cha’ place in Le Van Huu street area in Hanoi to catch a glimpse of U.S. President Barack Obama having dinner. He shook hands with Hanoians after having two portions of the capital's famous char grilled pork with rice noodles.

‘Bun cha’ or char grilled pork with rice noodles is a Hanoi street food favorite. This dish has also been recommended by locals interviewed by VnExpress.

The Politico reports President Obama dined with chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain. The two men sat down for dinner at Bun cha Huong Lien, a restaurant near the city’s old quarter. The conversation will be featured on an episode of Bourdain’s CNN travel and food show, “Parts Unknown,” in September.

"Total cost of Bun Cha dinner with the President: $6.00. I picked up the check," Bourdain tweets."The President's chopstick skills are on point," he comments on Facebook. 

The 'bun cha' place at 24 Thi Sach is well known among residents of Thi Sach - Le Van Huu - Ngo Thi Nham area. The two decade family run eatery is known for its soft, sweet and rich meatballs.

This place is popular for being hygienic, cool and spacious. Each 'bun cha' portion costs VND40,000 ($1.79).

obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians

Obama heading to the "bun cha" place. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-1

Obama shakes hands with Hanoians.Photo by VnExpress/ Ba Do
obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-2

Photo by VnExpress/ Ba Do

obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-3

Local residents react as U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria
obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-4

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with a local resident as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at the restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-5

Obama is having "Bun Cha" with Anthony Bourdain. Photo from Anthony Bourdain's Istagram. 
obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-6

Obama came in the noodle shop. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Linh
obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-7

He shakes hands with the shop's owner. Photo by VnExpress/ Phuong Linh
Obama (white shirt) enters the 'bun cha' place to a cheering crowd. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Obama (white shirt) enters the 'bun cha' place to a cheering crowd. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do
U.S. security personnel and Vietnams police surround the bun cha place rumored to host Obama for dinner. Photo by VnExpress

U.S. security personnel and Vietnam’s police surround the ‘bun cha’ place rumored to host Obama for dinner. Photo by VnExpress
obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-10

A fence has been erected to prevent people from entering the ‘bun cha’ place. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
obama-has-dinner-at-street-food-place-shakes-hands-with-cheering-hanoians-11

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves after having a dinner with Anthony Bourdain at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 23, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

                  Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter

Tags: Obama bun cha chargrilled pork rice noodle
 
Read more
Foreign cleanup efforts fruitless without local support

Foreign cleanup efforts fruitless without local support

U.S. to provide 18 patrol boats to Vietnam

U.S. to provide 18 patrol boats to Vietnam

Facebook says found no political bias on Trending Topics

Facebook says found no political bias on Trending Topics

Obama gets a $6 dinner with Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi

Obama gets a $6 dinner with Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi

National Assembly election concludes without incident

National Assembly election concludes without incident

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

Denmark helps Vietnam fight climate change with water plants

Denmark helps Vietnam fight climate change with water plants

 
go to top