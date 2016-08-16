Legendary band Scorpions to rock Hanoi

Rock fans in Vietnam will have a chance to see the legendary German rock band Scorpions when they play in Hanoi this October.

Vietnam's capital will be one of the stops on the band’s ambitious world tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, Vietnamplus reported on Monday, quoting Vietnamese composer Nguyen Quoc Trung.

Trung is general director of the Monsoon Music Festival 2016 where Scorpions will perform for one night only on October 23.

The German band will be accompanied by a group of 20 people along with their own lighting and music equipment.

The three-day Monsoon Music Festival 2016 that starts on October 21, will also feature artists from the United Kingdom, Denmark and Sweden, along with popular Vietnamese singers.

On their official website, Scorpions are scheduled to perform in Singapore on October 21, Bangkok, Thailand on October 26 and Selangor, Malaysia, on October 29.

Scorpions was formed in 1965 in Hanover, Germany by Rudolf Schenker. The band has gone through some lineup changes over the years, with singer Klaus Meine and guitarist Rudolf Schenker remaining as mainstays. The five current members of the band are Pawel Maciwoda (bass), Rudolf Schenker (guitar), Klaus Meine (vocals), Matthias Jabs (guitar), and Mikkey Dee (drums).

In their 50 years, they have become one of the most successful rock bands in Germany and Europe. Scorpions have sold over 100 million records worldwide, according to the band’s website.

Related news:

> Behind the beats: DJs go on record ahead of Da Nang carnival

> Vietnamese drumming prodigy wows world-famous rock band

> Rolling Stones rock Havana in first Cuba concert