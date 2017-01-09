It's all yellow at Vietnamese herb flower gardens

|
These days, chrysanthemum gardens in Van Lam District, Hung Yen Province are in full bloom.
|
The yellow daisy-like flowers are loved for their bright color and in herbal tea or traditional medicine. Legend has it that they used to be a symbol of royal families so the flowers are also known as "King Daisy” in Vietnam.
|
In Van Lam District, they are mostly planted for medicinal purposes.
|
The gardens look like they are covered by a giant golden carpet.
|
Local farmers say it takes about six months from planting to harvesting. As these flowers are collected for use as a herb, they are nurtured carefully.
|
The gardens have become more bustling with locals busy collecting flowers and visitors taking pictures.
|
No admission fee, but visitors are advised to be careful not to step on the flower beds.
|
The gardens are 30 kilometers from downtown Hanoi so visitors can ride here on a scooter or catch a Route 40 bus and get off at the last stop.
|
The best time for a picture is in the early morning.
Photos courtesy of Duong Trieu
