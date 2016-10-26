vietnamese-youngsters-go-crazy-over-flowery-photography-sets

"Lavender" garden in Lao Cai

Since the start of October, news has been spreading in northern Vietnam about a garden of purple flowers that look similar to the lavender plantations found in Western countries.

The 3,000-square-meter garden is located in Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, about 300 kilometers from the capital Hanoi.

Each day the garden welcomes 300-400 visitors, and charges an entrance fee of VND30,000 ($1.3).

At first, people thought the flowers were lavender, which has been valued for its beauty and soothing fragrance for centuries. The owner claimed that he created his garden from lavender seeds sourced from the Beijing Agricultural Academy in China.

However, after closer inspection, it became apparent the flowers are actually salvia, part of the mint family. Though the two look alike, they are distant relatives.

Reed fields in Quang Ninh

Binh Lieu has become a new destination on northern province of Quang Ninh's tourist map, which has long been famous for Ha Long Bay.

Located in the northeast of Quang Ninh, about 270 kilometers away from Hanoi, Binh Lieu District attracts scores of visitors thanks to its high mountains, terraced rice steppes and beautiful reed fields.

Reeds growing on a gentle hill, interrupted by a chain of steps leading to the top, has become a perfect background for artistic photos.

