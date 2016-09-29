Harvest season in Vietnam’s golden North

Hoang Su Phi District offers one of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the northernmost province of Ha Giang. This year, the district's famed terraced rice fields began to brighten in the middle of September, signalling the start to a month-long harvest.
|
Hoang Su Phi District contains six picturesque ethnic minority communes that draw scores of tourists between September and October. Photo by Le Dinh Luan
|
The district typically serves as the final stop on harvest season tours through the northern mountainous provinces since the paddies here are often the last to turn. This year, unusual weather brought the harvest early, carpeting the hillsides in a stunning greenish yellow. Photo by Le Tuan
|
According to experienced travelers, peak season in Hoang Su Phi starts now and continues through mid-October. Photo by Nguyen Hien
|
Seasoned travelers in the region say the way to Hoang Su Phi is unusually difficult, due to steep gradients and sharp curves. Photo by Nguyen Huong Giang
|
There are two ways to get to Hoang Su Phi: one begins in Hanoi and cuts through Tuyen Quang Province, while the other snakes through Lao Cai Province. Both routes cover around 300-kilometers. Photo by Vu Chi
|
You can either brave the roads on a motorbike or catch a bus to Hoang Su Phi. Photo by Nguyen Ngoc Dung
|
Most agree that the stunning views are worth the journey. Photo by Vu Chi
|
Many groups of young travelers headed for Hoang Su Phi early, this year, to beat the crowds. Photo by Chu Viet Bac
|
Apart from taking in the scenery, visitors tend to flock to ethnic markets for local corn and cassava liquor. Photo by Nguyen Ngoc Xuan
|
The pristine site offers limited accomodation options and most travelers lodge at hotels in downtown Ha Giang that cost an average of VND250,000 ($11) per night. Photo by Pham Cham
